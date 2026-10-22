Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, one of the state’s most powerful Democrats, was charged on Thursday in connection with what federal authorities alleged was a role leading a criminal enterprise that acquired and distributed large quantities of marijuana and laundered the proceeds, the Associated Press reported.

An indictment unsealed Thursday charged Lucas and six other defendants, including several of her relatives. Lucas surrendered, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

The charges came after the FBI searched Lucas’ Portsmouth office and a cannabis shop in which she has a stake in May. At the time, Lucas characterized the search as an attempt to intimidate her.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the charges allege Lucas and a close-knit group of family members and associates orchestrated a multi-year scheme to enrich their own criminal marijuana enterprise, “the Lucas Enterprise,” using her position as chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee to insulate the enterprise from criminal scrutiny and influence legislation for their financial benefit.

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