Patient First opens second Fredericksburg center Oct. 29

Patient First will open its second Fredericksburg medical center Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1313 Alum Spring Road. The center will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the year.

From a press release:

The new center will be Patient First’s second Fredericksburg location, joining its existing center on Plank Road at the entrance to Central Park shopping center, and its 80th medical center overall.

The new center, located at 1313 Alum Spring Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 will provide area residents with walk-in, non-appointment access to urgent and primary medical care services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year, including all holidays.

“The goal of Patient First is to provide convenient, cost-effective medical care on a walk-in basis,” says R.P. Sowers, M.D., founder and CEO of Patient First. “At the same time, our physicians and staff always work closely and in a collaborative fashion with the area’s existing medical community to provide care.”