Fredericksburg School Board considers two student representatives starting in 2027

The Fredericksburg City School Board heard a proposal Monday for two student representatives and will vote on the process at its November meeting.

Vice Chair Molly McFadden presented the recommendations. She developed them with Superintendent Dr. Marceline Catlett, James Monroe High School Principal Marcus Petty, and Clerk Angela Wilson. The group reviewed Virginia School Boards Association guidelines and the practices of neighboring divisions.

Under the proposal, the board would appoint two co-representatives, both juniors. Their term would run from January into December of their senior year. McFadden said the senior-year window would give the students board experience while reducing the load as senior year progresses, and would keep the students in place while the next pair is selected.

The representatives would attend meetings and work sessions. They would give a brief report at each board meeting and could discuss items before the board votes. They would not vote and would not attend closed sessions. They would also serve as a liaison to the superintendent’s student advisory panel.

Compensation would be a $1,500 scholarship, or the equivalent, paid at the end of the term. The amount follows the approach used in Stafford County. The board noted that the payment would be subject to applicable withholdings and could be taxable unless structured as a scholarship. Some divisions pay a monthly stipend instead. The Fredericksburg group preferred the single end-of-term amount so it could support students whether or not they plan to attend college.

Applicants would complete a form that goes first to a high-school selection panel, then to the superintendent, and then to the board for appointment. The group has drafted an application for the board’s review.

If the board approves the process in November, the timeline may change for the current junior class. McFadden said a January start might not work and suggested a later beginning, such as March, while still running the term through December.

Board members asked how two additional people would be seated and whether the co-reps could alternate attendance for sports or other conflicts. McFadden said the dual structure was intended to include different perspectives within the single high school and to allow flexibility when one representative cannot attend.

Board members thanked McFadden for the work. One called the proposal a home run and noted that the division has discussed student representation for years, including through earlier student speak-out sessions. McFadden credited Catlett, Petty, and Wilson for moving the idea forward.

The item was presented as information only. No vote was taken Monday. The board is scheduled to vote on the process in November. If approved, the first student representatives would begin service in 2027 under the timeline the board adopts.

The Fredericksburg City School Board meets monthly at the Walker-Grant Center, 210 Ferdinand Street. Regular meetings begin with closed session at 6:30 p.m., followed by open session at 7:30 p.m.