Spanberger demands rate-hike freeze if Dominion merger proceeds

NBC4 Washington reports Gov. Abigail Spanberger is demanding a six-year freeze on rate hikes and a larger consumer credit if the proposed $67 billion Dominion Energy–NextEra merger is approved.
State Corporation Commission staff have recommended that regulators deny the merger.
The SCC faces a mid-January deadline. If it takes no action, the deal would be approved.
Spanberger said so far she has not seen a deal good enough for Virginians.
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