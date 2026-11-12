Manassas artist Sobia Sami opens second solo exhibition at Central Library

Manassas artist Sobia Sami has opened her second solo exhibition at Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave. The free show runs through December 12 during library hours and features her acrylic and oil paintings of whirling dervishes, galloping horses, and calligraphy, plus her newest work, “The Last Dance.”

Sami, who paints as Art by Sobia, draws on her Pakistani heritage and Sufi imagery. She was selected as a 2026 artist by The People’s Artist and lives and paints in Manassas. Visitors can follow the exhibition on Instagram at @artby_sobia.

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