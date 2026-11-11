UMW Theatre tackles loss and hope in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

The University of Mary Washington’s Theatre and Dance Department is staging the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at Klein Theatre through Nov. 22, the Fredericksburg Free Press reports.

The show follows a lonely high-schooler who becomes the center of a grieving family’s story after a classmate’s suicide. Tickets are $40 (discounts for students, alumni, military, and seniors). Performances run 7:30 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, with a sensory-friendly performance at 2 p.m. Nov. 14.

Director Gregg Stull has said the story’s hope is what draws him: a young man makes a mistake with the best of intentions and finally feels affirmation that had always eluded him.