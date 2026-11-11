Virginia

Do spotted lanternflies die in the winter? Why invasive species keep coming back

By PLN News

Invasive pests like spotted lanternflies and emerald ash borers easily survive freezing winters across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast because they evolved in climates identical to their native ranges, FOX 5 DC reports.

Adult lanternflies die after the first hard frosts, but the species survives as eggs protected by a waxy ootheca. Lab studies show eggs can supercool to roughly –13°F to –17.8°F. Emerald ash borer larvae under bark can withstand even lower temperatures. Warming winters along the I-95 corridor rarely reach the sustained deep freezes needed for natural population control. The DMV continues to see pressure from both pests.

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