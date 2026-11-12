Police Blotter: Missing person Elbert Martin last seen near Emancipation Hwy and Stafford Ave in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg police are asking for the public’s help locating 58-year-old Elbert Martin, last seen Wednesday near Emancipation Highway and Stafford Avenue. He is believed to be traveling by Greyhound toward Illinois.

Fredericksburg Police Department

Missing person: Elbert Martin

Elbert Martin was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in the area of Emancipation Hwy and Stafford Ave. Elbert is 58 years old and described as 5’6″, 150lbs with black and white hair and brown eyes.

Elbert is thought to be traveling from Richmond to Tennessee with a final destination of Illinois via Greyhound.

If you have seen Elbert, contact the police at 540-373-3122.

To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.

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