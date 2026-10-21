Police Blotter: Manassas Man Charged With Sexual Battery

Prince William County police reported a sexual battery arrest at an apartment complex in Manassas and a death investigation at Julie Metz Wetlands in Woodbridge, and confirmed that a missing man has been located safe.

Prince William County Police

Sexual Battery

On October 20, officers responded to the Orchard Glen Apartments, located in the 10800 block of Clover Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a reported sexual assault. The investigation revealed at approximately 1:39 p.m. that afternoon, a maintenance worker, later identified as the accused, entered the victim’s residence to repair a washer. During the encounter, the accused inappropriately touched the victim, identified as an 18-year-old woman, before leaving the residence. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Miguel Angel MONGE ALEMAN, was arrested.

Arrested on October 20:

Miguel Angel MONGE ALEMAN, 39, of Manassas

Charged with sexual battery

Court date: Pending | Status: Unavailable

Death Investigation

On October 20 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the Julie Metz Wetlands, located in the 15800 block of Neabsco Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a report of an individual in crisis. While checking the area, officers located the individual, identified as a 46-year-old man, in a wooded area with an apparent self-inflicted injury. The officers immediately began rendering aid to the individual, who was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play concerning the death. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary.

Missing Person Update

UPDATE: Tyler James RUNEY, who was reported as missing and endangered yesterday, has been located and is safe.

Tyler was reportedly last seen leaving a restaurant in the 12400 block of Dillingham Sq in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 6:40 p.m. on October 20 after making concerning statements to friends. Tyler resides on Lakeview Pkwy in Lake of the Woods and may be driving a white 2006 Lexus GS sedan with Virginia license plate THB-7125. He is described as a white male, 38 years of age, 5’10”, 185 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, white t-shirt, khaki pants and slides.

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