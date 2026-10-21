Airports Authority advances VIP addition at Dulles

WUSA9 reports the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is moving forward with an upscale VIP addition at Dulles International Airport.

The Airports Authority finalized its partnership with daa International, which will develop, lease and operate the terminal, according to the station. WUSA9 reports it is the first of its kind in the D.C. area.

The terminal will be open to passengers flying on any commercial airline, separate from existing private jet terminals. It will sit on a 1.2-acre site near the airport’s cargo building and measure 37,000 square feet.

Planned services include dedicated VIP parking and entrance, private security screening, suites and lounges, personalized check-in and baggage handling, and vehicle transport directly to the aircraft.

Under current timelines, daa International will develop the terminal over 30 months and operate it for an initial 20-year term, WUSA9 reports.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.