Chair Deshundra Jefferson on Reimagining Prince William: Town Halls, Data Centers, and Community Priorities

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Deshundra Jefferson joined Uriah Kiser on the Potomac Local News podcast to discuss the Reimagining Prince William County town hall series and what residents are saying they want next.





Jefferson has held facilitated listening sessions at the new Woodbridge Elementary School and the McCoart Government Center, with more planned for the western end of the county. The conversations focus on placemaking, amenities, and avoiding haphazard growth.

Key topics from the conversation:

Town halls and growth: Two sessions completed so far. County population is just over half a million. Growth continues but schools are closing and new construction is being canceled after years of opening two new schools a year. Prince William is not simply following the Fairfax model.

Two sessions completed so far. County population is just over half a million. Growth continues but schools are closing and new construction is being canceled after years of opening two new schools a year. Prince William is not simply following the Fairfax model. Data centers: Board removed by-right zoning in the data center overlay. Previous board approvals cannot be undone. Noise ordinance discussion scheduled. Concerns about transmission lines, high electric bills, and data centers crowding out other businesses. Jefferson is mixed on a statewide moratorium and prefers voting unsuitable projects down locally. Facilities have shifted from small office-style buildings to hyperscale.

Board removed by-right zoning in the data center overlay. Previous board approvals cannot be undone. Noise ordinance discussion scheduled. Concerns about transmission lines, high electric bills, and data centers crowding out other businesses. Jefferson is mixed on a statewide moratorium and prefers voting unsuitable projects down locally. Facilities have shifted from small office-style buildings to hyperscale. Indoor sports facility at The Landing: Still under review. Jefferson wants a true public-private partnership that shares capital costs. Many similar complexes elsewhere rely on subsidies and are not profitable.

Still under review. Jefferson wants a true public-private partnership that shares capital costs. Many similar complexes elsewhere rely on subsidies and are not profitable. Passenger ferry: Maritime study is underway; ferry service is one component of broader regional talks. Long-term idea with practical hurdles (wake zones, river debris). No promises.

Maritime study is underway; ferry service is one component of broader regional talks. Long-term idea with practical hurdles (wake zones, river debris). No promises. Panhandling in medians: Communications campaign encourages drivers to support vetted nonprofits that provide wraparound services instead of giving directly. An outright ban raises constitutional questions.

Communications campaign encourages drivers to support vetted nonprofits that provide wraparound services instead of giving directly. An outright ban raises constitutional questions. Quartz District and Whole Foods: Single-point urban interchange at Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway is delayed. Goal is better traffic flow and higher-end retail to cut leakage. Town hall participants want walkable communities.

Single-point urban interchange at Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway is delayed. Goal is better traffic flow and higher-end retail to cut leakage. Town hall participants want walkable communities. Looking ahead: Earlier budget work sessions, land-use cases (including data center applications) still in the queue, and canceled November evening sessions due to low volume.

Jefferson stressed listening first, adding green space and parks (including stream valley parks), and being realistic about the tradeoff between amenities and taxes.

Host: Uriah Kiser, founder and publisher of Potomac Local News.

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