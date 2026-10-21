Kilgore, Austin and two sheriffs call for parole transparency

Cardinal News published an opinion piece by Del. Terry Kilgore, Del. Terry Austin, Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore and Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward arguing that Virginia’s parole decisions need greater transparency and accountability.

They note the grant rate rose from about 1.2% in 2025 to around 10% since the new board appointed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger took office in March, including cases involving murder convictions.

They want public access to the numbers considered, crimes, time served, victim input, reasons and individual votes.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.