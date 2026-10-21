Dumfries Town Council hears Q1 finances ahead by $326,000 as small area plans head to public review

Dumfries is moving its long-range planning work into public view this week while first-quarter financials show the town running ahead of expenses.

Planning drafts open Thursday

Mayor Derrick R. Wood opened the October 20 meeting by proclaiming October as National Community Planning Month and recognizing the Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority, and staff. Planning Director Reginald Tabor then walked through the status of the town’s Adaptive Comprehensive Plan, Destination Dumfries 2044, and the three small area plans now in draft form for the Gateway, Main Street Commons, and Waterfront District.

Kimley Horn is the consultant, with David Samba leading the work. The drafts are scheduled for public release Thursday.

Comments from residents, the council, and the Planning Commission are due November 6. The commission is set to make a recommendation on November 16, and the council is scheduled to consider adoption December 1.

Printed copies will be available at town hall and the library in addition to the website posting. No vote was taken Tuesday; the presentation was informational.

Revenues ahead in first quarter

Chief Financial Officer Garland Miller reported that the town collected a little over $5.8 million in the first quarter of FY27 and spent a little over $5.5 million, leaving it roughly $326,000 ahead. General fund revenue accounted for nearly $4 million of the total.

Capital receipts included $1.75 million of the $7 million Route 1 corridor funds the council accepted earlier this month. Other local taxes—meals, transient occupancy, sales, cigarette, and gaming—brought in a little over $3.7 million against a budget just over $14 million.

Gaming taxes alone accounted for $2.7 million of that figure, about 27 percent of the $10 million gaming budget and 74 percent of other local tax collections. Property tax receipts remain lower at this point in the year because the second-half 2026 bills go out in early November for December payment.

Miscellaneous revenue is running over budget, driven by FOIA fees, donations, and an unsolicited proposal that will be returned. Non-departmental spending is tracking high because of the TriMark municipal building line; a future budget amendment is expected to correct that.

Grant and capital funds are lagging on the revenue side because many are reimbursement-based—the town spends first and then draws the money down. Miller said no departments are of concern at this stage.

Interim Treasurer Saul De La Rosa reported the overall cash position as of September 30. The beginning balance was $22.34 million; after $6.678 million in deposits and $6.176 million in disbursements, the ending balance stood at $22.842 million.

Of that, roughly $12.1 million is available for general operations; the rest is restricted or already committed to projects.

Projects and events update

Town Manager Tangela Innis, appearing remotely while attending training, highlighted the September departmental reports. Finance received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the eighth consecutive year.

The Harbor at Quantico Creek, a 125-unit affordable senior apartment community at 17950 Curtis Drive developed by Community Housing Initiative with Pillar Church of Dumfries, opened in September. The project is separate from the town’s longer-term Waterfront District plans on the former Campbell property along the creek.

Public works reported substantial completion of Quantico Creek restoration phase 2, with about 15 percent of vegetative planting still remaining. Staff also finished work tied to the Clyde Washington building demolition and received another $10,000 letter grant.

Building permits averaged roughly 4.1 days. September recreation programs and events drew about 1,600 participants, including roughly 900 at the fall festival, 368 at the community-versus-police basketball game, and 256 at COPS, Cones and Council.

The Dumfries Citizens Connect app recorded 1,791 downloads and 580 registered accounts. Police logged about 44 calls for service at the Wawa location.

Innis said all Flock license-plate reader cameras have been removed following earlier council action and two town halls; the next town hall is set for a Saturday next month. Chair Pro Tem Selonia B. Miles congratulated Innis on receiving a certification at the California conference.

Follow-up questions covered the new youth intern, who will be introduced at the next meeting, and demolition timelines. Innis said the design RFP for the former rescue squad site is under review and that a demolition date will be provided within two weeks.

The next milestones for the Clyde Washington building are demolition and advertisement of the solicitation.

Street sweeper on consent

On the consent agenda, Miles noted the town’s move to purchase its own street sweeper after at least seven years of renting. The consent agenda, like the earlier votes to adopt the agenda and approve the October 6 minutes, passed unanimously.

No citizens had signed up to speak. The meeting ended with no action items and no closed session.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.