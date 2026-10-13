The Virginia Municipal League presented the City of Fredericksburg with its 2026 Innovation Award in Communications on Sunday for the “Fredericksburg: Still Making History” tourism campaign.

The award was presented at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott during VML’s annual conference. Fredericksburg was one of seven Virginia localities honored.

The city’s Economic Development and Tourism Office built the campaign around one idea: What if George Washington returned to his hometown today? Through videos, photography, social media content, digital advertising and public appearances, Washington revisited historic sites while discovering locally owned restaurants, shops, culture, outdoor recreation and other modern-day Fredericksburg experiences.

The city produced the campaign with Second Sight Creative. The city said the campaign went viral across multiple social media and digital platforms and generated millions of impressions from audiences across the country.

“An idea we put on paper last year has grown into a truly authentic Fredericksburg campaign to tell the amazing story of our city, and to have it recognized statewide is truly inspiring,” said Danelle Rose, the city’s tourism marketing and communications manager.

Videos from the campaign are on the Visit Fredericksburg, VA YouTube channel. More on the city’s tourism efforts is at fxbg.com.

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