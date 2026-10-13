Energy Secretary warns of blackouts, issues emergency order for Mid-Atlantic grid

The U.S. Department of Energy warned Tuesday that the Mid-Atlantic grid faces elevated blackout risks this week from high demand, autumn generator maintenance, and planned transmission outages, and issued an emergency order to keep more power available.

The order directs PJM Interconnection — which operates the grid serving Northern Virginia, including Manassas, Woodbridge and Fredericksburg — to dispatch specified generating units and authorize backup generation as a last resort before or during an Energy Emergency Alert. It takes effect today and runs through Thursday, October 16.

“This order will help ensure millions of American families and businesses across the mid-Atlantic have access to affordable, reliable, and secure electricity by making additional power generation, including backup power, available to use as needed,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

The department estimates more than 35 GW of unused backup generation remains available nationwide. The order followed a PJM request submitted October 11 under Federal Power Act Section 202(c).

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