Dixie Bones Restaurant Market Report: October 13, 2026 – Who Says Pigs Can’t Fly? Our Wings Sure Do.

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, Virginia, tracks wholesale prices each week so menu prices can stay as fair as possible.

Who says pigs can’t fly? Well, maybe they can’t, but our wings sure do. We marinate them in our secret rub, smoke them over hickory logs in our pit—after all, we are a southern barbecue place—then fry them in healthy beef tallow just before serving to crisp the skins and toss them in mild or spicy barbecue sauce.

This week’s wholesale prices:

Meats: Beef fell. Catfish rose.

Beef fell. Catfish rose. Produce: Cabbage and Idaho potatoes fell.

Cabbage and Idaho potatoes fell. Dairy: Sour cream rose.

Wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices—the same transparent model grocery stores use.