Vindman faces crowded field in 7th District race

U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Woodbridge, faces five challengers on the ballot, including Republican Douglas Ollivant, as he seeks a second term in the 7th Congressional District, the Virginia Mercury reports.

The district includes Prince William County and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, and the Mercury reports that rising living and housing costs, federal employment shifts and infrastructure needs are top concerns for voters. Vindman won the seat in 2024 by three points over Republican Derrick Anderson, and his campaign has raised more than $12 million, according to the report.

Ollivant, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, said he is staying in the race after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. “I want to be exceptionally clear: I am fighting to beat this cancer, and I am fighting to beat Eugene Vindman in November,” he wrote in a social media post. His campaign has raised more than $250,000, the Mercury reports.

Libertarian Taner Lopez and independents Alaha Ahrar, Josh Ertle and Randall Terry are also on the ballot. Early voting runs through Oct. 31, and Election Day is Nov. 3.

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