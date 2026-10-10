Leadership Fredericksburg seeks Community Action Project proposals for the Class of 2027

Leadership Fredericksburg is seeking Community Action Project proposals for the Class of 2027, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce said.

Organizations throughout Planning District 16 are invited to submit projects that give fellows the chance to put leadership skills into action while creating a lasting benefit for the community. Selected teams will work with the organizations to research, collaborate, develop resources, and provide recommendations. Projects should have a manageable scope, offer meaningful learning, and be completable between January and May. Applications are open through Oct. 12.

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