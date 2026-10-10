Fredericksburg District weekly traffic alert: Oct. 11-17, 2026

VDOT listed scheduled lane closures for Oct. 11-17 in the Fredericksburg District, weather permitting, the agency said. Drivers can check 511 Virginia for updates.

On I-95, mobile northbound and southbound single lane closures run Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m.–5 a.m., between Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) and Exit 148 (Quantico) for bridge inspections in Stafford. Other I-95 work includes soil sample collection between Exit 118 and Exit 143, Rappahannock River bridge inspections near Exit 130–133, pavement marker and rumble strip installation near Exit 143, and noise barrier work near Exit 126 in Spotsylvania.

In Stafford County, Route 1 has single lane closures Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m., between Corporate Drive and Russell Road for roadway reconstruction. Route 17 Business near Lendall Lane has intermittent full stops Thursday–Friday overnight for utility work. Other Stafford work includes pipe repair on Brooke Road, bridge inspections on Garrisonville Road and Truslow Road, and guardrail work at multiple locations.

In Spotsylvania County, Route 1 has alternating lane closures near Kalahari Resorts and between Crossing Court and Market Street for I-95 Exit 126 improvements. Route 3 has overnight pavement marking and rumble strip work. Other projects include paving on Route 17, trench widening on Partlow Road, and bridge cleaning at several I-95 overpasses.

In the City of Fredericksburg, Route 1 has alternating single lane closures Monday–Friday between Stafford Avenue and College Avenue/Eagle Village Drive for intersection improvements at Augustine Avenue, with temporary turn restrictions and detours.

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