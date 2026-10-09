Fredericksburg will wait on a new CFO before it tightens board travel

“Once we have a new chief financial officer in place, I’m assured that we will have conversations about implementing those recommendations, or discussing potential implementation,” School Board Chair Katie Pomeroy said after the board received the final travel review, the Fredericksburg Free Press reports.

Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates reviewed board travel from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. The final report says Ward 4 member Malvina Kay used a purchase card not issued in her name once, and former at-large member Jarvis Bailey did so 27 times. It tells the division to issue cards in members’ names and require an authorized-user agreement, plus detailed receipts and no personal charges. For Kay’s April 2025 National School Boards Association conference in Atlanta, the report puts the division’s cost at $4,238.24, reduced by $410.41, for a net of $3,827.83. That trip included first-class and premium-economy airfare. The paper said the board voted unanimously Monday on updated norms and protocols, not on the travel recommendations.

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