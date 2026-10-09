Fredericksburg gets $17,000 to redo the alley into Market Square

Fredericksburg VA Main Street, Inc. will get $17,000 to redo the alley from Caroline Street into Market Square, the governor’s office said Wednesday, as part of $615,000 for 22 Virginia Main Street projects.

“This will include three murals, updated alley banner flags, updated lighting and more,” Executive Director Chris Allen said Thursday.

Allen said the state money sits on top of a $5,000 Dominion Energy Foundation grant. The alley work is one piece of the Market Square small-area plan drafted in 2024 and 2025 with earlier Virginia Main Street funds. The Wednesday awards split $445,000 in Downtown Investment Grants across 10 groups and $170,000 in Community Vitality Grants across 12. Farmville and Phoebus each received $75,000, the largest checks.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.