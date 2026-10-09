Fredericksburg Fredericksburg EDA asks whether the business license is costing employers By PLN News Published October 9, 2026 at 10:37AM | Updated October 9, 2026 at 11:58AM A view of Downtown Fredericksburg from above Hurkamp Park [Photo: Fredericksburg City] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford