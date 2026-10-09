Fredericksburg City Schools eyes Project SEARCH partnership at new Kalahari resort

Go to Fredericksburg EDA asks whether the business license is costing employers

Fredericksburg EDA asks whether the business license is costing employers

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Go to Fredericksburg will wait on a new CFO before it tightens board travel

Fredericksburg will wait on a new CFO before it tightens board travel

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Go to Manassas Park closes City Hall Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day

Manassas Park closes City Hall Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day

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Go to Fredericksburg gets $17,000 to redo the alley into Market Square

Fredericksburg gets $17,000 to redo the alley into Market Square

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