Fredericksburg Fredericksburg City Schools eyes Project SEARCH partnership at new Kalahari resort By PLN News Published October 9, 2026 at 9:34AM Construction tour of the new Kalahari Resorts & Conventions site in Spotsylvania County. Credit Courtesy Kalahari Resorts This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Originals