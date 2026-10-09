Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg City Schools eyes Project SEARCH partnership at new Kalahari resort

By PLN News
Construction tour of the new Kalahari Resorts & Conventions site
Construction tour of the new Kalahari Resorts & Conventions site in Spotsylvania County. Credit Courtesy Kalahari Resorts

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