Virginia Republicans ask Spanberger for a 90-day fuel-tax break

Virginia Republican leaders asked Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday to call a special session and suspend the state gasoline and diesel taxes for 90 days, WTOP reports.

“This is about giving our voters, our constituents, Virginians, a temporary pause in the gas tax, so that life becomes more affordable,” House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, said.

Virginia taxes gasoline at 32.6 cents a gallon and diesel at 33.6 cents. A full pass-through would save $4.89 on 15 gallons of gasoline. Del. Scott Wyatt, R-Mechanicsville, put the 90-day cost at about $410 million. A Spanberger spokesman said the governor is looking at relief options and blamed the price spike on President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.