Warm, humid Thursday with storms late; cooler weekend starts Friday

It is already warmer and stickier than Wednesday. Early this morning, temperatures sit in the mid 60s to low 70s. Dew points are mostly in the 60s. Clouds have built along and east of I-95. Isolated showers may brush western Maryland around daybreak, but most of the region starts dry.

Highs today reach the mid 80s to low 90s. Humidity stays up. Showers and thunderstorms should fire first over the Alleghenies and then slide toward the I-95 corridor between about 4 and 9 p.m. The chance of severe weather is low. A few stronger storms could still produce brief gusty winds. Storms should fade a couple of hours after dark.

A cold front moves through overnight and early Friday. Friday looks a bit cooler, with highs more in the upper 70s to mid 80s and north winds gusting 15 to 20 mph. A few afternoon showers or storms remain possible over the central Virginia Piedmont and the Potomac Highlands. Saturday looks rain-free and less muggy, with highs in the 70s to around 80. Unsettled weather may return Sunday into next week.

Weather headlines

Warm and humid Thursday with highs mid 80s to low 90s

Isolated early showers possible in western Maryland

Scattered storms later, mainly 4–9 p.m. toward I-95

Severe weather risk is low

Friday cooler and breezier after a cold front

Saturday mostly dry and less muggy

Unsettled weather possible again Sunday into next week

Weather aware / precautions