Warm, humid Thursday with storms late; cooler weekend starts Friday

It is already warmer and stickier than Wednesday. Early this morning, temperatures sit in the mid 60s to low 70s. Dew points are mostly in the 60s. Clouds have built along and east of I-95. Isolated showers may brush western Maryland around daybreak, but most of the region starts dry.
Highs today reach the mid 80s to low 90s. Humidity stays up. Showers and thunderstorms should fire first over the Alleghenies and then slide toward the I-95 corridor between about 4 and 9 p.m. The chance of severe weather is low. A few stronger storms could still produce brief gusty winds. Storms should fade a couple of hours after dark.
A cold front moves through overnight and early Friday. Friday looks a bit cooler, with highs more in the upper 70s to mid 80s and north winds gusting 15 to 20 mph. A few afternoon showers or storms remain possible over the central Virginia Piedmont and the Potomac Highlands. Saturday looks rain-free and less muggy, with highs in the 70s to around 80. Unsettled weather may return Sunday into next week.
Weather headlines
- Warm and humid Thursday with highs mid 80s to low 90s
- Isolated early showers possible in western Maryland
- Scattered storms later, mainly 4–9 p.m. toward I-95
- Severe weather risk is low
- Friday cooler and breezier after a cold front
- Saturday mostly dry and less muggy
- Unsettled weather possible again Sunday into next week
Weather aware / precautions
- Plan outdoor time earlier; storms are more likely late afternoon into evening
- Have a place to go inside if thunder starts
- A few storms may bring brief gusty winds even if severe weather is not expected
- Watch for wet roads and lower visibility if a storm passes at dusk
- Dress a bit cooler Friday as north winds pick up