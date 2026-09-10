Police Blotter: Dumfries Man Arrested After Baseball Bat Assault and Barricade

Prince William County police arrested a Dumfries man after a domestic dispute in which a 69-year-old man was struck with a baseball bat and the accused barricaded himself for hours. Stafford County deputies arrested a Stafford man for public intoxication at a gas station and took reports of a stolen vehicle tag and two fraud attempts, including a Best Buy Geek Squad scam that the victim recognized and did not fall for.

Prince William County Police

Malicious wounding arrest after barricade incident in Dumfries

On September 9 at 10:32 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Mulcaster Ter in Dumfries to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 69-year-old man, was struck in the upper body with a baseball bat by a family member. The accused then barricaded himself in a room within the home. The victim and an additional family member safely exited the residence, and the victim was treated on scene by medics. Over several hours, officers attempted contact with the accused for a peaceful surrender. Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution. At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers entered the residence and detained the accused. Cody Christian Lance, 35, of Dumfries, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Court date pending. Status unavailable.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Public intoxication arrest on Richmond Highway

On September 9 at 11:06 a.m., Deputy E. Jones responded to a disturbance at the Marathon gas station in the 3800 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect was outside the business displaying suspicious behavior. Upon contact, the suspect showed signs of impairment including profuse sweating, pinpoint pupils and slurred speech. Charles Stanley, 53, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Stolen vehicle tag reported on Courthouse Road

On September 9 at 1:42 p.m., Deputy Sprinkles responded to a larceny report regarding a stolen vehicle tag. The victim reported receiving a ticket in the mail showing their license plate on a vehicle they did not own. The tag was entered as stolen.

Fraud report on Charter Gate Drive

On September 9 at 5:07 p.m., Deputy Epps responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized account openings. The victim reported receiving an alert that two student loans had been taken out in their name. No suspects have been identified.

Best Buy Geek Squad scam attempt on Meares Way

On September 9 at 7:21 p.m., Deputy Ramos responded to a fraud report regarding a Best Buy Geek Squad scam. The victim reported receiving an email claiming renewal of a computer protection plan. After calling the number provided, the suspect stated they would provide a credit but entered the wrong amount, then claimed the victim’s account would be flagged for money laundering unless the funds were returned. The victim recognized the scam and did not send the funds. The deputy advised the victim to verify further calls and notify their bank.

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