Quantico Commissary named best of Defense Commissary Agency

The Quantico Commissary was named first place in the superstore category for the 2025 Defense Commissary Agency Director’s Award, Marine Corps Base Quantico said.

The base commissary held a ceremony Oct. 29 to mark the selection. The store earned the award for inventory accountability, customer service, its recycling and waste-diversion program, and accident rates below the Defense Commissary Agency average, according to a base account of the ceremony.

“This achievement is a reflection of our collective commitment, teamwork and shared vision, and I am truly grateful to work alongside such an exceptional group of individuals,” Quantico Commissary Director Ryan Elkey said.

DeCA operates about 240 commissaries worldwide. The Director’s Award recognizes the top-performing CONUS superstore. A full account of the ceremony was reported by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley.