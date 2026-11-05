Manassas Park

Manassas Park residents urged to use OmniRide Connect

By PLN News
OmniRide buses at the Woodbridge Transit Center. File photo.

The City of Manassas Park is encouraging residents to use OmniRide Connect, the on-demand service that replaced the former OmniRide Local Route 68, the city said.

The service offers flexible rides between designated locations with no fixed route or schedule. Riders can request a trip through the free OmniRide Mobility app, online at book.omniride.rideco.com, or by phone at 703-730-6664.

Rides are currently fare-free. Same-day requests are accepted; reservations are not required. The city said the option is especially useful for former Route 68 riders.

More information is available at manassasparkva.gov.

Author