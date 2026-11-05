Manassas Park residents urged to use OmniRide Connect

The City of Manassas Park is encouraging residents to use OmniRide Connect, the on-demand service that replaced the former OmniRide Local Route 68, the city said.

The service offers flexible rides between designated locations with no fixed route or schedule. Riders can request a trip through the free OmniRide Mobility app, online at book.omniride.rideco.com, or by phone at 703-730-6664.

Rides are currently fare-free. Same-day requests are accepted; reservations are not required. The city said the option is especially useful for former Route 68 riders.

More information is available at manassasparkva.gov.