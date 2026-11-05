ARTfactory to host inaugural Frozen Experience 5K and Fun Run Nov. 14

ARTfactory invites runners, walkers, and families to its inaugural 5K and Fun Run, A Frozen Experience, on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket, the organization said.

The event is at Evergreen Country Club, 15900 Berkeley Drive, Haymarket. Packet pickup begins at 6 a.m., with a warm-up at 6:30 a.m. The 5K starts at 7 a.m. ($45). A 1-mile fun run starts at 7:30 a.m. ($15).

Participants are encouraged to enter a costume contest. The best costume wins two tickets to ARTfactory’s production of Disney’s Frozen. All finishers receive a commemorative medal.

Proceeds support the Manassas nonprofit arts organization. Register at virginiaartfactory.org/5k.