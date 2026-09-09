Police Blotter: Brandishing Arrests, Burglaries Hit Dumfries and Woodbridge

Prince William County police reported a brandishing arrest in Woodbridge, burglaries and an attempted burglary in Dumfries, and a juvenile charged with brandishing near Manassas. Stafford County deputies arrested two men on DUI charges and one on petit larceny and public intoxication.

Prince William County Police

Brandishing arrest in Woodbridge

On September 7, David Michael Sims, 35, of Woodbridge, was arrested without incident in connection with an August 21 brandishing at Valvoline Instant Oil Change, 14103 Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge. An unknown man driving a gold minivan brandished a firearm toward multiple employees before leaving. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Sims is charged with brandishing and reckless driving. Status unavailable. Court date pending.



Residential burglary in Dumfries

On September 9, officers responded to a residence in the 17200 block of Larkin Ct in Dumfries for a burglary. Between September 7 at 9 p.m. and September 8 at 9 p.m., a basement window was shattered and entry made. Jewelry was reported missing. No suspect information was available.

Commercial burglary at Urgent Medical Care Center in Dumfries

On September 8, officers responded to the Urgent Medical Care Center at 17193 Wayside Dr in Dumfries for a burglary. Between September 7 at noon and September 8 at 8:40 a.m., entry was made through an unlocked rear door and an undisclosed amount of currency was reported missing. No suspect information was available.

Attempted commercial burglary at Skrimp Shack in Dumfries

On September 8, officers responded to the Skrimp Shack at 17237 Wayside Dr in Dumfries for an attempted burglary. Between 1:55 a.m. and 2:39 a.m., an unknown individual attempted to force open the front door. Damage to the door was observed; no items were reported missing. The suspect was described as a Black individual, unknown gender, short dark hair, dark-colored hoodie, baggy pants and white shoes.

Juvenile charged with brandishing near Manassas

On September 1, officers investigated a brandishing reported in the 8600 block of Parkland St near Manassas that occurred August 31 at approximately 3:30 p.m. An 18-year-old man was approached by an acquaintance who brandished a firearm and threatened him before leaving in a vehicle. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Officers recovered multiple 3D-printed firearm parts and ammunition from the accuseds residence. A 17-year-old male juvenile of Manassas was arrested and charged with brandishing, threats to kill and possession of a firearm by a minor. Status unavailable. Court date pending.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fraud on Courthouse Road

On September 8 at 11:47 a.m., Deputy Hart responded to a fraud report regarding an unauthorized withdrawal. The victim reported a fraudulent check being cashed on their account. The bank closed the accounts and cancelled the cards.

Vandalism on Stefaniga Road

On September 8 at 6:34 p.m., Deputy Hart responded to a vandalism report of a damaged mailbox, possibly struck by a vehicle. Pieces belonging to a vehicle were observed. No suspects identified.

DUI arrest on Leeland Road

On September 8 at 8:41 p.m., Deputy L. Smith responded to a reckless driver report. Gerson Pineda Mich, 26, of Fredericksburg, displayed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were administered and a breath sample obtained. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

DUI arrest at Jacobs Lane and Warrenton Road

On September 8 at 11:37 p.m., Deputy Kehoe observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane and conducted a traffic stop. Carlos Madrigal Najarro, 33, of Fredericksburg, displayed signs of impairment. An open alcoholic beverage was located inside the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, and a traffic lane violation. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Petit larceny and public intoxication at Wawa

On September 8 at 9:01 p.m., Deputy Kehoe responded to a larceny report at the Wawa at 860 Richmond Highway. Clarence Skinner, 68, of Stafford, selected multiple cartons of cigarettes and passed all points of sale without paying. He displayed signs of impairment and was arrested. Charged with petit larceny and public intoxication. Held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

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