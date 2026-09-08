Police Blotter: Triple-Fatal Crash, Shootings Reported

Three people, including a child, died Sunday after a Honda Pilot slammed into a stopped truck carrying oxygen tanks on the westbound Interstate 66 Express Lanes in Fairfax County. Virginia State Police charged two other drivers with reckless driving. The victims in the Honda have not been identified because one was a juvenile.

Prince William County police reported a death investigation at Potomac Festival in Woodbridge, several shots-fired calls, an abduction case with a wanted suspect, a malicious wounding arrest and an attempted robbery at a Salvation Army.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported five DUI arrests, a drug charge tied to one of those stops, an assault at a Wawa, a cigarette theft and other cases.

Virginia State Police

Triple-Fatal Crash on I-66 Express Lanes

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed three people Sunday afternoon in the westbound I-66 Express Lanes at mile marker 64 in Fairfax County.

The wreck happened about 4:10 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Dunn Loring–Merrifield area, near Gallows Road and the Interstate 495 interchange. Mile marker 64 sits between the Nutley Street exit (Exit 62) and the Beltway (Exit 64), roughly nine-tenths of a mile east of Nutley Street.

According to a preliminary investigation confirmed Tuesday by state police spokesman Matthew Demlein, a Toyota 4Runner was forced out of its lane and struck express-lane bollards. The 4Runner and a commercial truck carrying oxygen tanks then stopped in the right travel lane.

While those two vehicles were stopped, a Honda Pilot struck the rear of the oxygen truck. The Honda caught fire. The three people inside the Honda — two adults and a juvenile — died at the scene. Demlein confirmed there were no other injuries.

The driver of the 4Runner, Walter R. Juarez Bautista, 55, of Virginia, and the driver of the commercial truck, Jesus Huaman, 45, of Maryland, were charged with reckless driving after consultation with the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Demlein said troopers will not release further identification of the Honda occupants because one of the victims was a juvenile and state law prohibits it in this case.

The westbound express lanes reopened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. The crash remains under investigation.

Prince William County Police

Man Found Unconscious in Vehicle Later Dies

About 1:04 p.m. Sept. 5, officers responded to the Potomac Festival Shopping Center in the 14500 block of Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge after a report of an unconscious person, police said.

A 31-year-old man was found unconscious in his vehicle. Medics treated him and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police said there were no preliminary signs of foul play. More information will be released if needed.

Shots Fired Toward Woodbridge Home

About 2:46 a.m. Sept. 6, officers responded to the 1400 block of E Street in Woodbridge on a report of a fight with weapons, police said.

Two unknown men in a vehicle fired gunshots toward the occupants of a nearby home, then left. No injuries or property damage were reported. Officers found an unspent bullet in the roadway.

The suspects were described as two men wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Garage Struck by Gunfire in Nokesville

On Sept. 6, officers responded to a home in the 14600 block of Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville after a shots-fired report, police said.

The garage door was struck by gunfire at an unknown time. No injuries or other damage were reported, and no shell casings were found.

Teen Shot in Vehicle at Marumsco Plaza

About 1:10 a.m. Sept. 7, officers responded to Marumsco Plaza Shopping Center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge on a report of a self-inflicted shooting, police said.

A 19-year-old man was found in a vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers performed life-saving measures, and he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries or property damage were reported.

Man Charged After Fight at Marumsco Plaza

About 1:45 a.m. Sept. 7, officers returned to Marumsco Plaza Shopping Center in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge on a report of a fight, police said.

A 19-year-old man argued with another man, who struck him and caused him to fall backward into a curb. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Maged Rabie Gasem, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with malicious wounding and public intoxication. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bond.

Warrants Issued After Lyft Ride Argument

About 12:33 a.m. Sept. 6, officers responded to the 2700 block of Noble Fir Court in Woodbridge on a reported abduction, police said.

A 32-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman used the Lyft app for a ride from an event in Maryland to their home. Police said the driver offered a discounted rate if they paid him directly instead of through the app. While dropping them off, an argument over the fare followed. Police said the driver kept the women from leaving the vehicle and drove a short distance before letting them out. No injuries were reported.

Officers obtained warrants for a 25-year-old Falls Church man described as a white male, 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with two counts of abduction and reckless driving. Attempts to find him were unsuccessful.

Man Arrested in Attempted Robbery at Salvation Army

On Sept. 1, officers responded to the Salvation Army at 11201 Balls Ford Road in Manassas after an attempted robbery, police said.

A Brinks security employee was retrieving money from the business when a man displayed a water gun and demanded money. The employee refused, and the man left. No injuries were reported.

Eladio Tomas Puente Mason, 19, of Manassas, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with attempted robbery. He is being held without bond.

Man Charged in Bristow Store Incident

On Aug. 20 at 1:38 p.m., officers responded to Miss Kibbles at 10390 Bristow Center Drive in Bristow on a report of an obscene sexual display, police said.

A man entered the store, photographed a 33-year-old employee, made obscene gestures and left. No physical contact or injuries were reported. He was first described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-7, with a medium build, wearing black gym shorts and a black shirt.

On Sept. 4, officers identified the man and obtained charges. Hamid Jan Hassan, 32, of Triangle, was served a court summons Sept. 5 and charged with obscene sexual display. He was released on the summons.

Indecent Exposure Reported on Whispering Wind Lane

About 7:38 p.m. Sept. 6, officers responded to the 8000 block of Whispering Wind Lane in Manassas on an indecent exposure report, police said.

A man got out of his vehicle and urinated, exposing himself to several people, police said.

Juan Carlos Santiago Paucar Chavez, 45, of Manassas, was charged Sept. 6 with indecent exposure and released on a court summons.

Tools Taken From Manassas Construction Site

On Sept. 4, officers responded to a construction site in the 11300 block of Braden Drive in Manassas after a burglary report, police said.

Sometime overnight, someone entered an unsecured building and took multiple tools and hardware. Police released no suspect information.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Five Drivers Arrested on DUI Charges

About 1:52 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, a deputy responded to a crash at Staffordboro Boulevard and Garrisonville Road after hearing it nearby, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was standing near a moped that was on the ground and showed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol, glassy eyes and slurred speech. The driver said he had been drinking earlier and declined field sobriety tests and a breath sample. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the moped, and the registration was expired. At the sheriff’s office he also declined a breath or blood test.

Samuel Brown, 62, of Stafford, was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, refusal to test and driving with an expired registration. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

About 7:30 p.m. Friday, a deputy responded to a crash on White Oak Road. The vehicle had left the road, gone into a ditch and struck property. The driver showed an odor of alcohol, slurred speech and glassy eyes and said he had been drinking earlier. He completed field sobriety tests but declined a breath sample at the scene. Open alcoholic drinks were found in the vehicle. A later breath test showed his blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit.

Jacob Fortune-Dever, 24, of King George, was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle and two counts of destruction of property. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Deputies did not specify the community along White Oak Road.

About 1:49 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, a deputy stopped a speeding vehicle on Kings Highway. The driver showed an odor of alcohol and slurred speech. Field sobriety tests were given; a breath sample was declined at the scene. A later test showed her blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit.

Jenna Rose, 25, of King George, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Deputies did not specify the community along Kings Highway.

About 4:07 a.m. Saturday, a deputy stopped a vehicle at Onville Road and Ebenezer Church Road after a drunk-driver complaint. The driver showed slurred speech, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol, said he had been drinking earlier, and an empty bottle was visible in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests and a breath sample were taken at the scene. At the sheriff’s office he refused a breath or blood test.

Thomas Jones, 53, of Alexandria, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to test. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

About 12:51 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, a deputy stopped a speeding vehicle on Interstate 95. The driver showed an odor of alcohol, glassy eyes and slurred speech and said he had been drinking earlier. He declined field sobriety tests and a breath sample. A search found narcotics on the driver, and open alcoholic drinks were later found in the vehicle. At the sheriff’s office he refused a breath or blood test.

Willfredo Bermudez, 33, of Woodbridge, was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and refusal to test. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Deputies did not specify which stretch of I-95.

Woman Charged After Disturbance at Wawa

About 9:07 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the Wawa near 72 Austin Park Drive, the sheriff’s office said. A person reported being struck, then leaving the store.

Deputies said the accused knocked the victim’s items off the counter, and the victim was struck. Store video matched that account.

Rachel Farrell, 34, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, was charged with assault and battery and released on an unsecured bond.

Cigarettes Taken From Garrisonville Road Wawa

About 1:28 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, a deputy responded to a larceny report at the Wawa at 105 Garrisonville Road, the sheriff’s office said. A man had taken several boxes of cigarettes and left.

Deputies found him walking on Garrisonville Road with the cigarettes. Video showed him selecting boxes, walking past the registers without paying and trying to take more before an employee stopped him.

Clarence Skinner, 68, of Stafford, was charged with shoplifting and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Man Arrested After Prior Trespass at Sheetz

About 12:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the Sheetz near 15 Wyche Road, the sheriff’s office said. A man outside the store was making customers uncomfortable. Deputies determined he had already been banned from the store earlier this month.

Keith Main, 53, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was charged with trespassing and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Driver Charged After License Forfeiture Stop

About 10:19 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Fidelity Lane after seeing that the registered owner had a DUI-suspended license, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was the owner. Deputies also found the car did not have a required ignition interlock system.

Latoya Griffin, 48, of Stafford, was charged with driving after forfeiture of a license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system. She was released on an unsecured bond. Deputies did not specify the community along Fidelity Lane.

Three Arrested for Public Intoxication at Motel 6

About 10:52 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, a deputy responded to a disturbance at the Motel 6 at 2868 Richmond Highway, the sheriff’s office said. People were drinking and playing loud music outside. Deputies said they showed glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol, and empty bottles were on the ground nearby.

Sergio Guarneros Guarneros, 23, of Stafford; Mario Gochez Espinoza, 28, of Stafford; and Emiliano Garcia Pena, 19, of Stafford, were each charged with public intoxication. They were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober and banned from the Motel 6.

Public Intoxication on Forbes Street

About 1:57 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, a deputy responded to a suspicious-person report on Forbes Street, the sheriff’s office said. A man was lying in a residential driveway and showed an odor of alcohol and an unsteady balance.

Jacob Meadows, 21, of Spotsylvania, was charged with public intoxication. Deputies did not specify the community along Forbes Street.

Package Taken From Acadia Street Delivery

About 3:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, a deputy responded to a larceny report on Acadia Street, the sheriff’s office said. A resident said a shipped package arrived damaged and the item inside was missing. No cameras captured the theft, and no suspects have been identified. Deputies did not specify the community along Acadia Street.

Fraud Reported on Kirby Lane

About 7:27 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, a deputy responded to a fraud report on Kirby Lane, the sheriff’s office said. A resident noticed a lowered credit limit after two unauthorized accounts went to collections. The collections agency said someone had opened the accounts using the resident’s personal information. A police report was taken for the investigation. Deputies did not identify a suspect or specify the community along Kirby Lane.

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