Stafford Stafford posts $2.1 billion in announced deals in first year of new economic plan By Potomac Local News Published September 2, 2026 at 6:05AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #barber #Economic Development #Liz Barber #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors