Take Me Home Tuesday: Everest

One named pet with a photo was waiting for a home in this week’s Take Me Home Tuesday feed.

Everest — Spotsylvania Animal Shelter

Spotsylvania Animal Shelter is asking people to meet Everest, a gentle 5-year-old, at 450 TV Drive, Fredericksburg. Call 540-507-7459.

This gentle 5 year old boy is a total sweetie with a tender, affectionate heart. Everest loves company in his room and enjoys being petted, though he can be a bit introverted. He will blossom in a loving home where he can be pampered at his own pace and receive all the quiet affection he deserves. Please come meet Everest today at the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter between 12-4pm to see if he steals your heart.

Viewing and adoption hours: Tuesday–Saturday, noon–4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Official site: spotsylvania.va.us/189/Animal-Control.

Potomac Local is looking for a sponsor for Take Me Home Tuesday. This feature reaches 82,000 readers in the Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge region. Contact Uriah for details. Go adopt a loving pet.

Animal shelters with a named available pet and a photo can email [email protected].