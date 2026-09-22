Dixie Bones Restaurant Market Report: September 21, 2026 – That Wall Photo Is Why the Catfish Gets Fried That Way

Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, Virginia, tracks wholesale prices each week so menu prices can stay as fair as possible.

The photo on the restaurant wall is not decoration. It is why Dixie Bones fries catfish the old way—cane pole, pliers, and whatever you pulled out of the water yourself. That changed in the 1960s, when TVA scientists showed catfish could be farmed, and the U.S. industry followed. Dixie Bones still uses 100% farm-raised American catfish.

This week’s wholesale prices:

Meats: Diesel costs temporarily pushed catfish and pork higher.

Produce: Also up temporarily on diesel.

Eggs: Fell from $0.11 to $0.08 each.

Wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices—the same transparent model grocery stores use.