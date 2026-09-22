Police Blotter: Two Death Investigations Near Manassas and Woodbridge; Robbery Warrant Issued

Prince William County police reported two death investigations with no preliminary signs of foul play, including a 27-year-old man found unconscious Sept. 21 in a vehicle at the Promenade shopping center near Manassas and a 30-year-old woman found unconscious Sept. 20 in a vehicle on Penbury Court in Woodbridge. The same county report said officers obtained a robbery warrant for Derek Matthew Powlowsky, 22, of Woodbridge, after a Sept. 16 meeting in Dumfries arranged over a cell-phone sale. Stafford County deputies said they arrested Michael Drozdowicz, 48, of Fredericksburg, for public intoxication at an inn on Warrenton Road and Christopher Beckner Jr., 29, of Fredericksburg, for disorderly conduct and obstruction after a disturbance at the Stafford County Courthouse. Manassas City police asked the public for help locating Joseph Levi Petracca, 27, last seen in the Manassas area Sept. 21.