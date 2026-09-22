Traffic

VRE will stop at L’Enfant during Amtrak’s October Union Station outage

By PLN News
A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station.
A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN]

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