Traffic VRE will stop at L’Enfant during Amtrak’s October Union Station outage By PLN News Published September 22, 2026 at 7:10AM A Virginia Railway Express train pulls into the Fredericksburg train station. [Photo: Uriah Kiser/PLN] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Virginia Railway Express