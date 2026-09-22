Traffic Route 1 intersection work starts Wednesday in Fredericksburg and runs through October 2027 By PLN News Published September 22, 2026 at 7:05AM Aerial of Route 1 in Fredericksburg looking through the commercial strip between Stafford Avenue and College Avenue / Eagle Village Drive, the stretch where VDOT says intersection work begins Wednesday. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author PLN News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #VDOT