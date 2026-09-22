Traffic

Route 1 intersection work starts Wednesday in Fredericksburg and runs through October 2027

By PLN News
Aerial view of Route 1 in Fredericksburg looking north through the commercial corridor, with a Giant sign and large parking lot on the east side and shops and a McDonald’s on the west side.
Aerial of Route 1 in Fredericksburg looking through the commercial strip between Stafford Avenue and College Avenue / Eagle Village Drive, the stretch where VDOT says intersection work begins Wednesday.

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