Prince William Supervisors Shoot Down Two Proposed Lines for Nokesville to Bristow Transmission Project

InsideNova reported that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution eliminating the “blue” and “light blue” routes for Dominion Energy’s Nokesville to Bristow 230 kilovolt transmission line project across county property. The board stated it does not support granting Dominion access to county easements for Routes 5 and 12.

The decision, praised by Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy, protects areas like Broad Run Linear Park’s tree preserve and reflects strong community advocacy from neighborhoods including Braemar and Victory Lakes. Dominion Energy confirmed the blue route’s elimination, with the State Corporation Commission set to make the final call and a community meeting scheduled for July 23 at Patriot High School.

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