What’s an ADU? Manassas Council Debates Rules for Secondary Homes on Single-Family Lots

As Northern Virginia grapples with housing costs and limited options for families, aging residents, and multigenerational households, the Manassas City Council is moving forward with rules for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to align with state law while addressing local realities.

An ADU is a small secondary living space on the same property as a single-family home. Think of it as a converted garage apartment, a finished basement unit, or a modest backyard cottage — complete with its own kitchen, bathroom, and sleeping area.

These units can provide housing for aging parents, adult children, or renters, offering families more flexible and affordable options without the need to build entirely new subdivisions.

During a July 13, 2026, council meeting, members held a public hearing on zoning ordinance ZTA 2026-0002. The proposal responds to Senate Bill 531, which requires Virginia localities to allow ADUs in single-family districts. The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval, with further details slated for a work session.

The draft would permit one ADU per lot in A-1, R-1, R-2, R-2S, and R-7 districts. Among the proposed local standards: the property owner must occupy the primary home when applying for a permit; rentals require a minimum 30-day lease; units range from 500 to 800 square feet; one on-site parking space is required per ADU; full basements in the primary dwelling are allowed; and conversions of existing nonconforming structures (such as garages or sheds) could become legal if brought up to code. ADUs must stay within 500 feet of the main house and cannot be sold separately.

State law gives localities flexibility in some areas — such as lease minimums, parking, size limits, and owner-occupancy requirements — but restricts others, including overly tight setbacks, lot-size minimums beyond state allowances, or family-relationship mandates. Homeowners associations retain independent authority to restrict or ban ADUs.

For many residents, the changes could create practical housing solutions: space for aging parents, adult children returning home, or supplemental income without large-scale development. Staff noted the city’s comprehensive plan already envisions ADUs as a tool for small-scale housing opportunities.

Public speakers raised practical questions that matter to neighborhoods. Lynn Forkell Greene voiced support for the concept but urged strong enforcement resources and clear guidance for residents before any grandfathering of existing units.

Janet Plevniak highlighted safety worries about unpermitted backyard setups, including electrical and sewer concerns in areas like Weems. Tim Platnik questioned basement conversions and how “family” definitions apply to multigenerational homes already in use. Carolyn Malnick stressed the need for precise wording and enforcement to protect quality of life.

Council discussion, including from Councilmember Ralph J. Smith, focused on parking (especially near transit areas), front-yard impacts, utility capacity, and enforcement capacity amid existing demands. Staff confirmed that core parking surfacing and location rules remain in place and outlined plans for public education if approved.

The hearing was closed without action. Officials will continue to weigh housing needs against neighborhood character, infrastructure strain, and consistent code enforcement — issues that directly affect daily life, property values, and community feel in Manassas’s single-family areas.