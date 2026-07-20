Pokémon Fans Camp Out Overnight at Woodbridge Sam’s Club for Exclusive TCG Drop

Pokémon Trading Card Game enthusiasts turned the Sam’s Club parking lot on Worth Avenue in Woodbridge into an impromptu campground Monday night, July 20, as they waited for an exclusive member-only release on Tuesday, July 21.

Photos from the scene show groups of collectors with folding chairs, snacks, and gear settling in under the lights, hoping to secure the Ascended Heroes Focused Fighters Premium Collection. The bundle, available to Sam’s Club Plus Members (limit 2 per membership), includes 14 booster packs and foil promo cards for about $55.

Plus Members also get one-hour early in-store access. The drop follows the recent July 17 launch of the newer Mega Evolution—Pitch Black expansion, keeping local hype high.

One fan told Potomac Local the value makes the wait worthwhile in a hobby where popular items sell out quickly. Sam’s Club has become a go-to destination for Pokémon TCG deals in Northern Virginia.

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