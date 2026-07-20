Police Blotter: Shooting, Attempted Carjacking Reported

A 33-year-old man was shot while walking in a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot and taken to a hospital.

Other reports in this daily roundup include a multi-charge narcotics and firearms arrest in Fredericksburg, an attempted carjacking involving a young child in Woodbridge, a brandishing arrest, an assault on an officer, and several DUI and related arrests in Stafford County.

Prince William County Police

Shooting at Center Plaza Shopping Center

On July 18 at 2:22 a.m., officers responded to the Center Plaza shopping center in the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. A 33-year-old man was walking in the parking lot when he was struck by gunfire. He sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No suspect information was available.

Attempted Carjacking and Abduction

On July 17 at 9:11 p.m., officers responded to the 15000 block of Potomac Town Place in Woodbridge to investigate an attempted carjacking. A 23-year-old man and a 3-year-old child were in their vehicle when approached by a man later identified as Antony Francisco Banegas, 32, of Woodbridge. Banegas, who was intoxicated, pulled on the car door handle and attempted to enter the vehicle. When the adult victim and a family member exited to confront him, he again tried to enter the vehicle where the child was still seated before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported. Banegas was arrested and charged with attempted carjacking, attempted abduction of a minor and public intoxication. He is being held without bond.

Brandishing a Firearm

On July 17 at 7:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 14600 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge to investigate a report of brandishing. A 45-year-old man had gone to the address to check on his adult daughter. During the encounter, Julian Anthony Mekhi Mendez, 19, of Woodbridge, became aggressive, chased the man out of the house and brandished a firearm. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Mendez was arrested and charged with brandishing. He is being held without bond.

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

On July 18 at 5:25 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4000 block of Tarpon Lane in Woodbridge for a domestic dispute. Luis Fernando Perez Molina, 41, of Woodbridge, impeded officers’ entry and pushed an officer before being taken into custody. No injuries were reported by the officer. An illicit substance was found on him during a search. Perez Molina was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $5,000 secured bond.

Commercial Burglary Arrest

On July 17, detectives concluded an investigation into a burglary that occurred Jan. 26, 2025, at Tobacco & More, 7385 Miramar Drive in Manassas. Antony Josue Aldana, 19, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with burglary, destruction of property and petit larceny. That night, forced entry was made through the front door and tobacco products were taken. Officers also found damage to the front door of a second Tobacco & More store at 8335 Sudley Road, but no entry was made and nothing was reported missing.

Indecent Exposure

On July 17, officers investigated an indecent exposure reported in the 5700 block of Tavenner Mill Circle in Woodbridge that occurred about 4:30 a.m. July 16. A 36-year-old woman walking her dog observed an unknown man acting erratically. After returning inside, she saw the man exposing himself and making obscene gestures. The suspect was described as a Black male in his 30s with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, black Nike boots and a black beanie.

Fredericksburg Police

Narcotics and Firearms Arrest in Forest Village

The Narcotics Section conducted a weeks-long investigation into suspected distribution of illegal narcotics from an apartment in the 300 block of Forest Village. On July 8, detectives executed a search warrant with assistance from the Special Equipment and Tactical Team. Damari Peyton, 21, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm while in possession of one pound or more of marijuana. Peyton was turned over to Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI Arrest Involving Child Neglect

On July 19 at 4:06 a.m., a sergeant observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and swerving on Centreport Parkway before conducting a traffic stop. The driver, Edgar Blanco Argueta, 20, of Woodbridge, showed signs of impairment, claimed not to have a license and provided a false name. A juvenile was in the back seat. Argueta declined field sobriety tests and a breath sample. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, abuse and neglect of children, reckless driving, a traffic lane violation, refusal to test, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement and an unlawful change of name. He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

DUI and Assault Arrest at Wawa

On July 19 at 4:40 p.m., a deputy responded to a disturbance outside the Wawa at 275 Butler Road. Donald Ullery, 44, of Fredericksburg, was shouting at three people after a dispute involving his off-leash dog. He hit one person’s phone and threatened them. Ullery showed signs of impairment and declined field sobriety tests and a breath sample. During transport he made threats toward the deputy. He was charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, assault and battery, simple assault and battery, driving without a license, driving with an expired inspection sticker and a leash ordinance violation. He was held without bond.

Narcotics Arrest on Warrenton Road

On July 18 at 8:59 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle on Warrenton Road after observing a mismatched license plate. A K-9 alerted to narcotics, which were found on the passenger-side floor. Michelle Bentley, 39, of Ruther Glen, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of controlled paraphernalia. She was held on a secured bond. The driver, Joey Finney Jr., 42, of Woodford, received a summons for improper registration.

Other DUI and Public Intoxication Arrests

On July 18 at 3:48 a.m., Jose Luis Nieto, 20, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on Cambridge Street after a traffic stop for high speed. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving after illegally consuming alcohol, driving without a license and reckless driving. He was held on a secured bond.

On July 18 at 4:34 a.m., David Huerta, 30, of Woodbridge, was arrested on Cranes Corner Road after being found asleep in a running vehicle with an empty alcoholic beverage. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to test.

On July 18 at 1 a.m., Jonathan Bonny, 27, of Stafford, was arrested for public intoxication on Center Street and held until sober.

On July 18 at 7:48 a.m., Douglas Lambert, 31, of Camden, South Carolina, was arrested for public intoxication on Greenspring Drive after a trespass call. He made threats toward the deputy during transport.

On July 18 at 5:30 a.m., Kevin Smith, 33, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested on Garrison Woods Drive for trespassing, public intoxication and falsely identifying himself to law enforcement after previously being banned from the area. He was held on a secured bond.

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