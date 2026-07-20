Hepburn and Sons Expanding in Prince William

Governor Abigail Spanberger announced Monday that Hepburn and Sons LLC, formerly based in Manassas, will invest $18.1 million to build a new corporate headquarters in Prince William County. The project is expected to create 80 new jobs.

The three-story, roughly 27,000-square-foot building will sit on 1.25 acres of county-owned land along Discovery Boulevard in Innovation Park, next to NOVA LIVE. Officials said the headquarters should be fully operational by the summer of 2028 and will serve as an innovation hub for defense technology development. The move responds to rising demand in the company’s defense contracting work.

Hepburn and Sons, founded in Manassas in 2010, is an engineering and consulting firm focused on naval engineering, mission systems, technology development and advisory services for government, military and commercial clients. Prince William County approved the land sale in June. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership is supporting the project through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, and the state approved a $400,000 Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund grant to assist the county.

The expansion arrives as Virginia has struggled with job losses. A Cardinal News analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data found that from May 2025 to May 2026 the state lost 51,400 jobs — more than any other state — and ranked 48th in job growth. Federal cuts and declines in professional services and manufacturing accounted for much of the drop.

Scott Hepburn, the company’s president and CEO, said the new building reflects growth and a deeper commitment to Virginia. Board of County Supervisors Chair Deshundra Jefferson welcomed the firm to the Innovation District, noting that people, not just buildings, create lasting impact.

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