Police Blotter: Wrong-Way Crash Injures Trooper, Gun Charge Guilty Plea, Drug Arrests

Prince William County Police have made additional arrests, including a juvenile, in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Manassas. Detectives continue to investigate the June 15 homicide. Other incidents include a wrong-way driver crashing into a Virginia State Police trooper and a federal gun charge guilty plea.

This daily police blotter rounds up the latest reports from local and federal agencies serving the Northern Virginia area.

Prince William County Police

Additional Arrests Made in Manassas Shooting Death

Detectives have obtained additional charges and arrests in the ongoing investigation into the June 15 shooting death of an 18-year-old man near Peppertree Ln and Pebble Ln in Manassas (20111). On July 10, a 15-year-old male juvenile from Manassas was arrested and charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Previously arrested were T’Kiyah Serenity French, 19, of Stafford on July 8, and Ja Quad Dyzae Andrews Washington, 20, of Fredericksburg on July 7, along with Austin Wainaina Wyman, all facing related charges including felony murder and conspiracy. The case remains under active investigation. Read the full PWCPD release.

Shots Fired Strike Home in Woodbridge

On July 8, officers responded to a residence in the 12100 block of Winona Drive in Woodbridge (22192) following a report of shots fired. The investigation determined that sometime between 9:15 a.m. and 6:25 p.m., the door frame of the home was struck by gunfire. No injuries or additional property damage were reported, and no shell casings were located at the scene. Authorities continue to investigate the reckless handling of a firearm. Read the full PWCPD release.

Virginia State Police

Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Trooper on I-395

At approximately 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to reports of a wrong-way vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound Interstate 95 express lanes in Prince William County. The suspect vehicle was located on Interstate 395 in Fairfax County, where it struck the trooper’s vehicle and an unrelated vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation. The trooper was also hospitalized for examination.

U.S. Department of Justice

Woodbridge Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

Khari Wheeler, 27, of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On February 18, 2026, Fairfax County Police responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment in Herndon. Wheeler acknowledged knocking on the door, and a loaded handgun fell from his person as he attempted to flee during a pat-down. The case was investigated by the ATF Washington Field Division with assistance from Fairfax County Police as part of Operation Take Back America. Wheeler faces up to 15 years in prison at his September 22 sentencing. Read the full DOJ release.

Fredericksburg Police

Arrests and Narcotics Seizure on Emancipation Highway

On July 2, 2026, Officer Sheffield observed suspicious activity involving two individuals in the 300 block of Amaret Street. One was identified as Damien Stewart, who had active arrest warrants from Spotsylvania County. After the pair entered a vehicle and attempted to leave, officers conducted a traffic stop on Emancipation Highway. Both Stewart and passenger Brian Hart were arrested without incident. A K-9 search of the vehicle led to the seizure of multiple illegal narcotics. Stewart was served with Spotsylvania County warrants for brandishing, assault, and carrying a concealed weapon and turned over to Spotsylvania authorities. Hart was served with a Spotsylvania County warrant for obscene communication and charged with possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance. He was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond. Read the full Fredericksburg Police post.

Manassas Park Police

Training Exercises at Manassas Christian School

The Manassas Park Police Department is conducting training exercises in the area of Manassas Christian School (9296 W. Carondelet Drive) today from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Residents may notice an increased police presence during this time. This is only training, and there is no threat to the public. Officials ask residents to avoid the area while officers complete their training and appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation. Read the full Manassas Park Police post.

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