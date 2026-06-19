Poll: Voters Urge Caution on New Data Center Approvals Amid Infrastructure Concerns

“The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll found that 62% of voters say local governments should be cautious about new data centers while 24% think they should encourage them because they create jobs, tax revenue and support America’s digital economy,” The Center Square reported. The national survey of 2,585 registered voters, conducted June 1-4 by Noble Predictive Insights, showed similar views across party lines, age groups and regions, with a margin of error of +/- 1.93%.

In Northern Virginia, where data centers have rapidly expanded in areas like Prince William, Loudoun and Stafford counties, the results highlight ongoing local debates over electricity demands, water usage, land impacts and rising utility costs for residents.

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