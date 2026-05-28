Vindman Clinches Democratic Nod in 7th District

“I am humbled to continue the fight to take on corruption, deliver real results, and make life more affordable for every Virginian,” CBS19 News reported. “I will continue to fight like hell for our military families, federal workers, and every working family in the District.”

Republican challengers in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District include John Gray and Philip Harding, both of Prince William County, along with Douglas Ollivant, and Waverly Washington. Tara Durant, who had been a frontrunner in the Republican primary, has dropped out. John Gray currently leads the field in fundraising among remaining candidates with over $228,000 in receipts, followed by Douglas Ollivant ($175,000).

Several other field candidates show little to no fundraising activity to date. The Republican primary is set for August 4, 2026, with the winner facing incumbent Democrat Eugene Vindman in November.

The 7th District includes portions of eastern Prince William County, as well as Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania counties. No Democratic primary will be held this year after court rulings preserved current maps.

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