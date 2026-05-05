Gas tops $4 in Virginia as prices climb unevenly

By Shirleen Guerra

(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Virginia have moved above $4 per gallon, with averages rising ahead of the summer travel season, though prices still vary depending on where drivers fill up.

AAA data shows the average price for regular gas in Virginia reached about $4.15 per gallon Friday. That is up from about $3.94 a week earlier.

Prices differ across regions.

In the Richmond-Petersburg area, the average price was about $4.17 per gallon. Fredericksburg was slightly higher at around $4.20, while the Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News region averaged about $4.18, according to AAA metro data. All three metro areas were below $4 per gallon just a week ago, according to AAA data.

At the same time, some stations, particularly in parts of southern and western Virginia, were still reporting prices below $3.80 per gallon, based on GasBuddy listings as of Friday.

That gap reflects differences in local markets. Urban areas tend to run higher, while rural areas tend to run lower.

AAA data reflects statewide averages, while GasBuddy tracks real-time prices at individual stations, which can vary by region and timing.

Virginia prices remain slightly lower than neighboring Maryland, where the average price for regular gas was about $4.24 per gallon, according to AAA data.

Earlier this spring, House Republicans proposed a temporary suspension of Virginia’s gas tax, calling for a 90-day holiday they said could reduce prices by about 30 cents per gallon.

The proposal, which carried an estimated cost of about $125 million per month, was presented as a way to use surplus funds to offset rising fuel costs. Lawmakers proposed the idea ahead of the General Assembly’s scheduled April session to finalize the state budget, but it was not taken up.

Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said suspending the gas tax could reduce funding for roads and transportation projects.

Prices are trending upward as the state moves into the summer travel season, though costs continue to vary by region.