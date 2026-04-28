Fredericksburg Wins Best Main Street in the South

Fredericksburg’s Caroline Street has been named the Best Main Street in the South by Garden & Guns magazine. The historic downtown centerpiece beat out 15 other Southern contenders in a March Madness-style public voting bracket that wrapped up this week.

The win highlights the city’s mix of locally owned shops, restaurants, historic sites and walkable charm that draws residents and visitors year-round. Mayor Devine credited the victory to strong community support from businesses and residents who rallied during each round of voting.

“This really shows just how much we love it here,” Devine said. “Fredericksburg is where it all comes together.”

The recognition boosts the city’s reputation as a thriving destination that blends history with modern appeal. For more on downtown Fredericksburg, visit fxbg.com.

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