Virginia State Police Solve 52-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

Virginia State Police closed a 52-year-old homicide case after determining that the husband of Shirley L. Washington, 33, of Washington, D.C., was responsible for her murder. She was found with eight stab wounds in Conway Robinson State Forest outside Gainesville on December 8, 1973. The suspect died in 2013, and Prince William County prosecutors say evidence supports his involvement, but the case cannot be prosecuted due to time passed and other factors.

VIRGINIA STATE POLICE SOLVE 52-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE

Shirley L. Washington Found Dead in State Forest in Prince William in 1973 The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Fairfax Field Office has closed a 52-year-old homicide investigation. Shirley L. Washington, 33, of Washington, D.C. was found murdered in Conway Robinson State Forest outside Gainesville, Va., on December 8, 1973. Investigative work from BCI Special Agents has now determined that Washington’s husband, Clarence E. Washington, of Washington, D.C., was involved in her death. Clarence Washington died in 2013 at age 68, and the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has stated that if not for his death, the case would have been prosecuted. “My Chief Deputy and I have reviewed the information and evidence provided by the Virginia State Police regarding the 1973 unsolved homicide of Shirley Leona Washington. We are convinced, from the evidence before us today, that the murder was committed by her husband, Clarence Edward Washington, Jr.; however, given the length of time that has elapsed, the deterioration of the physical evidence, and the death of key eyewitnesses, we are unable to prosecute the case,” said Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Shirley Washington had moved out of her residence with Clarence Washington after Clarence Washington was accused of assaulting a minor. Clarence Washington then threatened Shirley Washington at her new residence with her mother in Washington, D.C., prior to her death. Clarence Washington also had been previously charged with stabbing an ex-wife in 1964 and was later charged with stabbing additional acquaintances in the 1980s. Shirley Washington had eight stab wounds at the time of her death. Clarence Washington also had knowledge of the state forest, a fact he denied to investigators. “Mr. Washington certainly had a motive to commit the murder. His whereabouts when the murder took place is not accounted for. He refused to cooperate with police investigating the disappearance of his spouse at the time. Finally, he made statements to the victim indicating he was going to cause her some sort of harm,” Ashworth added. “The Virginia State Police should be commended for continuing to work on this investigation for over 50 years. It shows their dedication not only to the job, but to the pursuit of justice for everyone. There is never a way to take away the pain from the loss of a loved one, especially in these circumstances; however, knowing that the Virginia State Police do not give up pursuing justice for the victims’ families should be reassuring.” Additional support for this investigation was provided by analysts assigned to the Homeland Security Division’s Violent Crime Analytical Support Team as well as the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, who provided funding for analytical support and testing via the Virginia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). “The Virginia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has helped bring closure to this decades-long investigation, proving to be a crucial tool in the fight for justice,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “I am proud of the hard work and collaboration of the Virginia State Police to bring this case to a just resolution. My office will continue to provide every resource available to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth and work to support sexual assault victims, always.” “It is a relief to be able to provide closure to Shirley Washington’s family after all these years,” said Virginia State Police Senior Special Agent C. McClure. “It is yet another example of Virginia State Police personnel who do not give up on solving cold cases.”

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Stafford County

A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both of Washington, D.C., face charges including grand larceny of a vehicle and eluding police after a stolen vehicle pursuit on I-95 on April 23. The chase involved crashes, one vehicle striking a deputy’s cruiser, and ended with both men in custody at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pursuit in Stafford County STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – On April 23, 2026, at approximately 1:46 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a stolen vehicle in progress on I-95. The suspects were identified as Javada Horn, 33, and Michael Hawkins, 30, of Washington, D.C. Horn and Hawkins were charged with several offenses, including grand larceny of a vehicle and eluding police. Horn and Hawkins were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Information was provided that on April 23, Horn entered the First Auto Gallery on Derrick Lane and then drove off in the stolen vehicle, following a vehicle driven by Hawkins. Camera footage later showed that Horn had entered the dealership on April 18, 2026, and switched out the key fob for the stolen vehicle. On I-95, multiple units engaged in the pursuit of both vehicles. While driving erratically, the stolen vehicle struck a jersey wall barrier on Route 17. Horn exited the stolen vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Units took Horn into custody after a short foot pursuit. Deputy Martin observed Hawkins’ vehicle, now driving on the right shoulder of I-95, and began his pursuit. During the pursuit, Hawkins used his vehicle to strike the front right of Deputy Martin’s cruiser. The pursuit ended when Hawkin’s vehicle crashed and came to a rest on the left shoulder of Route 1. An initial investigation into the vehicle revealed that it had also been stolen from Stafford County. Horn was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, conspiring to commit grand larceny of a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, destruction of property, driving without a license, and eluding police. Hawkins was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, conspiring to commit grand larceny of a vehicle, assault of a police officer, and eluding police.

Juvenile Robbery in Stafford County

A juvenile was detained after an armed robbery of another juvenile near Saint Roberts Drive on April 21. The suspect used a knife during the incident but the victim was not physically injured. The suspect was charged with robbery and assault and battery and taken to Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

Juvenile Detained After Robbery STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – On April 21, 2026, at approximately 4:17 p.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an armed robbery near Saint Roberts Drive. The suspect was identified as a juvenile and was charged with robbery, along with assault and battery. The suspect was held at Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. The victim, also a juvenile, reported that they had previous negative interactions with the suspect and had observed the suspect in the bushes while walking in a group. The suspect then chased after the victim before robbing the victim with a knife. The victim suffered no physical injuries due to the robbery. Units responded to the scene and began canvassing the area for the suspect. Deputy Perkins and Detective Richardson spoke with the victim and witnesses to confirm the series of events. The suspect was later found and detained by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. The suspect was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning before being taken to the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. This remains an ongoing investigation, so no further information will be provided at this time. There is no threat to the community. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Stafford County Public Schools for their assistance in this investigation. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with our community, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life by maintaining order, protecting life and property and reducing the fear of crime. Located in Stafford County, Virginia, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office ensures the peace and safety of all citizens by upholding the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/