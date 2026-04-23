Roadside Clearing in Fredericksburg Part of Power Grid and Data Center Upgrade

In response to booming data center growth and population increases in the Fredericksburg area, Dominion Energy has launched a power line upgrade project along Falls Run near the canal crossing and Friends of the Rappahannock headquarters.

Passersby on the road can easily spot the cleared space beneath the power lines, now equipped with temporary roads and a temporary bridge. Dominion crews are steadily advancing on the initiative known internally as “Project TL29.” A major component involves replacing aging power lines installed in the 1950s.

“These lines were put in back in the 1950’s,” said Jonathan Wright, a Dominion construction specialist working on the job.

The two-phased project, officially called the Fredericksburg-Possum Point 230 kV Electric Transmission Upgrade and Rebuild, aims to meet rising future energy demands. According to Dominion, the 1950s-era lines have reached the end of their service life, requiring a full rebuild along with the aging transmission towers.

The upgrades will also strengthen the overall power grid to handle growing demand. Dominion first announced the project in 2023, keeping city residents informed through public meetings and media updates. The company is working to minimize impacts and plans to restore the site to its original configuration once construction ends, removing the temporary bridge and access roads built for heavy equipment.

Dominion is also pursuing a separate north-south project known as the Kraken Loop (now often referred to as the North Anna to Bristers project). Unlike this line running through town, the Kraken Loop arcs east around Fredericksburg. It involves a roughly 70-mile 500-kilovolt (kV) transmission line through Louisa, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Stafford, and Fauquier counties to bolster grid reliability.

During a public meeting on November 10, 2025, Dominion engineer Robert E. Richardson highlighted the project’s importance. He emphasized “reliable” and “affordable” service while describing eastern Virginia’s corridor as “data center alley.” Virginia, he noted, has become “a magnet for business investment” that depends on a stronger regional grid, with these improvements playing a key role.

The Valley Link Transmission Company, LLC joint venture — involving Dominion Energy, American Electric Power (through its Transource Energy affiliate), and FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC — is helping develop these broader projects across multiple states.