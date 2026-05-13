Developers Pitch Data Centers Near Forest Park

“Data centers at this location would put an industrial facility at the headwaters of Quantico Creek and at the edge of one of the most ecologically significant forests in the Mid-Atlantic,” the Prince William Conservation Alliance reported. “Was it not enough to have one of our two National Parks under threat? You’ve got people all over the county saying, ‘We don’t want to see industrialization near our National Parks, next to our state parks and next to our homes and schools. Read the room.’”

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